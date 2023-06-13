Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 10:19

Kylian Mbappe tells Paris St Germain he will not extend his contract – reports

The 24-year-old France World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe tells Paris St Germain he will not extend his contract – reports

By PA Sport Staff

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will not take up a one-year contract extension, according to reports, so could be sold this summer or will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of next season.

The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160million in 2018 which was a world-record fee for a teenager, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to reports, France World Cup winner Mbappe left the PSG hierarchy stunned by the decision which was presented in a formal letter and follows on from Lionel Messi announcing his departure to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

PSG now appear set to have to weigh up whether to sell Mbappe – who scored a hat-trick in France’s defeat by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final – or see him leave the club for nothing at the end of his current deal in June 2024.

Reports in France had suggested PSG were hopeful over an extension to Mbappe’s contract.

However, Real Madrid could now step up their interest as they look to bolster the forward line after veteran Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

More in this section

Everton to address Bill Kenwright future following trio of board departures Everton to address Bill Kenwright future following trio of board departures
Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee
Denver Nuggets overcome Miami Heat in five games to claim first NBA title Denver Nuggets overcome Miami Heat in five games to claim first NBA title
soccerreal madridfrench ligue 1paris st-germainkylian mbappembappe
Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open

Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more