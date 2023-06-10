Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 14:04

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour in Istanbul to watch Champions League final

It will only be the second game he has attended since his investment vehicle, the Abu Dhabi United Group, purchased City in 2008.
By Andy Hampson, PA, Istanbul

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour will attend the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Club sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that the sheikh will be present in Istanbul as City face Inter Milan bidding to win Europe’s top club prize for the first time.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was also due to be at the showpiece match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

City have risen to become the dominant force in the English game under Mansour’s stewardship with the club having won seven Premier League titles in the past 12 years and five of the last six.

Victory in Turkey on Saturday would also see them become only the second English side to win the treble having already retained their domestic title and won the FA Cup.

City also now sit at the heart of a global network of 13 clubs known as the City Football Group.

