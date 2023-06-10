Saturday sport: Champions League final, Rory McIlroy in contention for Canadian Open

Soccer

Manchester City fans are gathering in Istanbul for the Champions League final - as the club attempt to match an achievement only their biggest rivals have managed.

Victory over Inter Milan tonight would secure the treble, on top of winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

Manchester United are the only English side who've done that.

Kick-off in Istanbul is at 8pm.

At home there's a top of the table clash in the Women's Premier Division later on today.

Leaders Peamount United face Shamrock Rovers from 4.45pm.

Peamount go into the game at Tallaght Stadium with a three-point advantage over their opponents.

Elsewhere today holders Shelbourne host Wexford Youths, bottom side Cork City go to Bohemians,

While DLR Waves take on Treaty United and Sligo Rovers play Galway United.

GAA

The Tailteann Cup takes centre stage today as we reach the preliminary quarter-final stage.

First up Offaly welcome Wexford to Glenisk O'Connor Park where there's a 4pm start.

Then an hour later New York will look to replicate the magic they enjoyed at the start of the season when they face Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

While later on this evening Fermanagh against Laois is at Brewster Park and Down take on Longford in Newry.

There are two Group 2 games down for decision today in the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

First up Tipperary host Dublin from 5-o'clock this evening while an hour later Kilkenny welcome Wexford to UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tennis

World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the women's French Open final today.

They're due on court in Paris at 2pm Irish time.

Speaking ahead of the match Swiatek has played down suggestions she could become as dominant as Rafa Nadal at this tournament.

She says she's not focused on making history.

Golf

Rory McIlroy put himself back into contention to retain golf's Canadian Open title overnight.

He shot an impressive 6-under-par second round of 67 in Toronto.

That leaves him 6-under all round and just three shots behind China's Carl Yuan who has a one stroke advantage over the chasing pack.

Shane Lowry is 3-under-par at the halfway point.

Stephanie Meadow is in a battle to make the cut at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

She's 3-over-par preparing for her second round this afternoon with the projected cut mark level-par.

The lead in New Jersey is 7-under.