Phil Neville joins Canada coaching staff

By PA Sport Staff

Phil Neville has joined the coaching staff of the Canada national team just days after leaving his role with Inter Miami.

The 46-year-old will join up as part of John Herdman’s technical team alongside Richard Shaw, and the two new additions will be part of Canada’s plans for their CONCACAF Nations League finals in Las Vegas.

Neville was relieved of his duties with Inter Miami last week with the club sitting rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer, just days before Lionel Messi was announced as their new marquee signing.

Phil Neville and Richard Shaw joining Canada Soccer' Men's National Team Coaching Staff 🍁



The two additions are effective immediately and will be part of Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team technical staff for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals in Las Vegas.#WeCAN — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 9, 2023

The former England Women boss will take a familiar role with another national team after leading the Lionesses to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2019 SheBelieves Cup success.

Canada reached just their second ever World Cup in 2022 and first since 1986 but exited the group stage, and now have the opportunity for their first trophy since 2000 when they play Panama in the semi-finals of the Nations League where the winners face the United States or Mexico for the trophy.

Shaw will take up a similar position to Neville and his first as part of any national team having previously been involved at Watford, Millwall and Crystal Palace.

Following the announcement, Canada boss Herman told their website: “Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experience at the highest levels and have worked with some of the Premier League’s top managers during their careers.

“They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades.”