Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami after Paris St Germain exit

By PA Sport Staff

Lionel Messi has announced he is to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The 35-year-old Argentina forward had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, to join a league which already features Cristiano Ronaldo and now Karim Benzema.

However, with Messi’s two-year contract at Paris St Germain coming to an end this month, the World Cup winner confirmed in a joint interview with Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo and Sport he was set to head to the United States.

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami,” Messi said.

“I still haven’t closed it one hundred per cent. I’m missing some things, but we decided to continue on the path.”