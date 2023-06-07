Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 20:28

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami after Paris St Germain exit

The 35-year-old Argentina forward had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.
By PA Sport Staff

Lionel Messi has announced he is to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The 35-year-old Argentina forward had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, to join a league which already features Cristiano Ronaldo and now Karim Benzema.

However, with Messi’s two-year contract at Paris St Germain coming to an end this month, the World Cup winner confirmed in a joint interview with Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo and Sport he was set to head to the United States.

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami,” Messi said.

“I still haven’t closed it one hundred per cent. I’m missing some things, but we decided to continue on the path.”

soccerbarcelonalionel messitransfersparis st-germainmessidavid beckhammajor league soccer
