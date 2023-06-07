Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 15:45

Real Madrid agree €100m deal to sign England’s Jude Bellingham

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Madrid.
By PA Sport Staff

Jude Bellingham is closing in on a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish side struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund worth more than €100 million.

The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 and has long dreamt of moving to the LaLiga giants.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay €103 million, with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach €133.9 million.

