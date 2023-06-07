Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 08:47

Tottenham eye move for Harry Maguire in bid to keep Harry Kane

Maguire is among eight players poised to leave Manchester United.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, 30, has emerged as a target for Tottenham, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The London club are hoping the signing could help persuade his England colleague Harry Kane to stay at the club as big-name clubs line up for his signature.

Maguire is one of eight players United are looking to move on this summer, reports the Daily Mirror. Striker Anthony Martial, 27, Scott McTominay, 26, fellow midfielder Fred, 30, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, are also on the list, along with defenders Eric Bailly, 29, Alex Telles, 30, and Brandon Williams, 22.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo
Brighton  midfielder Moises Caicedo in action against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brighton want more than £70 million for Manchester United target Moises Caicedo, says The Daily Telegraph. Chelsea and Arsenal are also chasing the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, 32, is wanted by two clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to The Guardian. Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are keen on the France star with annual salary offers which could reach £86.2 million.

Brighton's Levi Colwill
Levi Colwill (right) in action for Brighton against Aston Villa’s John McGinn (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Levi Colwill: The Daily Mail reports Brighton are considering an increased bid of around £40 million for the Chelsea defender, who spent last season on loan at The Seagulls.

Gabri Veiga: Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in tracking the Celta Vigo midfielder, 21, who has a £34.4 million release clause, says The Guardian.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister set to undergo medical with Liverpool

