Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 17:25

Liang Wenbo and Li Hang banned from snooker for life over match-fixing

Eight other Chinese players have also been hit with suspensions of varying lengths.
Liang Wenbo and Li Hang banned from snooker for life over match-fixing

By PA Sport Staff

Liang Wenbo and Li Hang have been banned from snooker for life after an investigation into match-fixing charges.

Eight other Chinese players have been suspended for between five years and four months, in the case of Lu Ning, to one year and eight months for Zhao Xintong.

Yan Bingtao, Chen Zifan, Zhang Jiankang, Bai Langning, Zhao Jianbo and Chang Bingyu are the other players banned.

Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, said: “It has been heart-breaking to see some young, talented players fall foul of the WPBSA conduct regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players (Liang and Li).

“This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.

“This outcome must be taken as a lesson to those who think they can avoid detection. If any player is involved in fixing a snooker match, they will be caught and will face severe penalties.”

snookerbettingliang wenbomatch fixingli hang
