Sun, 04 Jun, 2023

GAA: Mayo do just enough as Derry continue charge

Mayo took a one-point win over Louth in Castlebar
Sweltering conditions proved testing on Sunday as the groups stages of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continued.

First up though was the turn of the young guns, with Semple Stadium hosting both the All-Ireland Minor and U20 Hurling finals.

Neighbours Clare and Galway met in the Minor final, with an early goal for the Tribesmen giving them the perfect start. However, the Banner's sharp shooting saw them lead at the break, ultimately taking victory with a 2-22 to 4-11 end score.

Next up was Cork v Offaly in the U20 decider. Despite Offaly taking an early lead, a goal in the eighth-minute shot the Rebels ahead. A penalty just minutes later was Offaly's reply, putting them back ahead by one point, but the roles had reversed by the half-time whistle, when Cork led 1-11 to 1-9.

The counties traded goals again in the second half, but it was Cork's points that saw them stretch their lead, despite one final goal for Leo O’Connor's men, with Cork ultimately seeing out the game 2-22 to 3-13.

There was action across three groups in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Mayo will breathe a sigh of relief after they narrowly got past Louth at MacHale Park in group one. The Wee County put in a massive effort following their loss last week to Cork, with a late goal giving them hope of a draw. However, the final whistle came too soon for them, ending in a one-point win for Mayo, ending 0-14 to 1-10.

In group four, Derry showed no sign of slowing down as their game against Donegal in Ballybofey drew on. The Ulster champions were far and above the better team, taking a 3-14 to 1-15 victory.

Elsewhere in the same group, Monaghan took a five-point win over Clare at Clones, ending 1-23 to 1-18.

Finally, in group three, Roscommon took a home win over Sligo, 1-21 to 1-11, seeing them top of the group alongside Dublin.

The Tailteann Cup also saw four fixtures, with wins for Wicklow and Carlow over Limerick and Longford respectively, while Antrim bested Fermanagh and Wexford got past Leitrim.

