Michael van Gerwen clinches second US Darts Masters title in New York

The Dutchman and three-time World Champion beat Smith 8-0 in the final.
By PA Sport Staff

Michael van Gerwen clinched his second US Darts Masters title with a victory over North American Champion Jeff Smith at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

The Dutchman and three-time World Champion beat Smith 8-0 in the final only hours after the Canadian knocked out two-time world champion Peter Wright in the first round and won the North American Championship event during the afternoon session.

Van Gerwen scooped the £20,000 top prize and secured a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title by demolishing Smith.

Smith spurned three darts at double to level in leg two and he paid a heavy price, with Van Gerwen converting clinical 89 and 80 combination finishes to stretch his lead to 5-0.

The Canadian veteran was unable to open his account in leg six and was denied another dart at double, before Van Gerwen sank a two-dart 76 kill in leg eight to complete the whitewash.

Saturday’s victory was fresh off the back of Van Gerwen winning a record seventh Premier League title in London last week.

Smith had earlier defeated 2019 champion Nathan Aspinall after landing a brace of ton-plus finishes and pinned six of his seven attempts at double to triumph.

Canadian veteran Jim Long had earlier caused a huge upset during the quarter-finals on the opening night with victory over world champion Michael Smith.

Earlier during Saturday’s afternoon session at The Theater, Canadian Smith won the North American Championship for a second time after edging out World Cup partner Matt Campbell 6-5 in a last-leg decider.

