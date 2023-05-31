Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 14:24

Ashley Young to leave Aston Villa after second spell with club

The 37-year-old made 250 appearances across two spells for the club.
By PA Sport Staff

Ashley Young is to leave Aston Villa at the end of his contract this summer.

The 37-year-old rejoined Villa in 2021 after winning the Serie A title at Inter Milan.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Ashley Young will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract,” read a club statement.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to sincerely thank Ashley for his service to the club and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Young made over 100 appearances for Watford before joining Villa in 2007.

He signed for Manchester United in 2011 and won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during nine years at Old Trafford.

Young moved to Inter in 2020 and became the third Englishman to win Italy’s top prize after Jimmy Greaves and Gerry Hitchens in 1963.

The 39-times England international, who can play as a left-back or left wing, made 32 appearances last season and 250 for Villa across his two spells with the club.

