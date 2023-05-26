Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 21:41

LOI Round up: Late goal gives Cork City victory over eight man Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley's side missed the opportunity to go three points clear with Derry City away to Sligo Rovers tomorrow evening, in a frustrating display at Turner's Cross. 
Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers had three players sent off as missed the chance to go top of the Airtiricty league in a 1-0 defeat against Cork City.

Richie Towell was sent off in the 37st minute in their first sending off as they were frustrated for long periods of the first half.

Substitute Johnny Kenny received two yellow cards in four minutes to reduce Rovers to nine men, before Sean Hoare was sent off in the 63rd minute to make matters more difficult for the champions.

To cap off a tough evening, Ruairi Keating scored in the 85th minute for Cork City to give them a memorable victory in just their fourth win this season.

In tonight's other games, Dublin ovals Dublin and Shelbourne couldn't be separated in a 0-0 clash, despite both sides having chances to win the game.

The result leaves Boheminas four points off Derry in first.

At Weavers Park, Freddie Draper scored two goals to give Drogheda a 3-1 win over UCD to  move them up to seventh place, while a late goal from Conor Carty gave St Patrick's Athletic a 2-1 win over Dundalk.

