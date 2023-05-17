Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 11:34

Leonardo Bonucci says next season will be his last

The 36-year-old has 12 months left on his current Juventus contract.
Leonardo Bonucci says next season will be his last

By PA Sport Staff

Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has announced that he will retire at the end of next season.

Defender Bonucci has just turned 36 with one year left on his Juventus contract.

“When I stop playing next year, it will be the end of a defensive era – a way of defending Italian style,” Bonucci said on Juventus’ YouTube channel.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Leonardo Bonucci (centre) celebrates Italy winning Euro 2020 after beating England at Wembley. Photo: PA. 

The 120-times capped Bonucci was part of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning team and is a nine-time Serie A champion – claiming eight titles at Juventus and one at AC Milan, where he spent the 2017-18 season.

He made his 500th Juventus appearance against Sevilla in the Europa League last week.

Bonucci, recognised as one of football’s great defenders, was part of the famous Juventus backline that included Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon as the Bianconeri won eight titles between the 2011-12 and 2019-20 seasons.

“It’s a source of pride to be up there with the greatest,” Bonucci said.

“I hope lots of future defenders – just as we had with (Franco) Baresi, (Alessandro) Nesta, (Paolo) Maldini, (Fabio) Cannavaro will see us four as idols.

“It would mean we have achieved a lot and given the game a lot.”

More in this section

Jon Rahm hoping to ‘ride the wave’ of success at US PGA Championship Jon Rahm hoping to ‘ride the wave’ of success at US PGA Championship
Football rumours: Arsenal preparing £90million swoop for West Ham’s Declan Rice Football rumours: Arsenal preparing £90million swoop for West Ham’s Declan Rice
Shamrock Rovers dramatic defeat of St Patrick's Athletic keeps them on top Shamrock Rovers dramatic defeat of St Patrick's Athletic keeps them on top
soccerfootballitalyjuventusitaly serie aac milangianluigi buffongiorgio chiellinileonardo bonuccibonucciandrea barzagli
Manchester City ‘owe’ club’s owners Champions League success – Kyle Walker

Manchester City ‘owe’ club’s owners Champions League success – Kyle Walker

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more