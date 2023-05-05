Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 21:59

League of Ireland: Blues for Bohs as Shamrock Rovers take victory

Shamrock Rovers took a 2-0 win over Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium
There were wins for Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Derry City and St Patrick's Athletics in Friday evening's SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures.

Shamrock Rovers closed in on the top spot after beating Bohemians 2-0, with Trevor Clarke and Rory Gaffney providing the second-half goals in Tallaght.

Meanwhile at Tolka Park, Shane Griffen was on hand for Shels to give them a 1-0 win over UCD, as

Derry City took a win on the road against Drogheda United thanks to an early goal from Adam O'Reilly.

In the last fixture, St Pat's travelled to Cork, where Conor Carty and Tunde Owolabi traded openers within 15 minutes of the start. Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh had the homeside ahead at the break, but with no response to Jake Mulraney and Adam Murpy's goals in the second half, the visitors walked away the victors.

cork cityleague of irelandshelbournebohemiansshamrock roversst patrick's athleticucdderry citysse airtricity leaguedrogheda unitedpremier division
