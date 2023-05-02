Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 10:16

Novak Djokovic able to play at US Open after United States vaccine policy change

The Serbian was forced to miss last year’s tournament
PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic will be able to play at this year’s US Open after the United States announced it is lifting its vaccine mandate on international travellers.

The world number one is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had previously been unable to enter America.

But US policy will change on May 12th, allowing the 22-time grand slam winner to return to Flushing Meadows in August.

Tennis – 2011 US Open – Day Fifteen – Flushing Meadows
Novak Djokovic has won three US Open singles titles (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

A White House statement said: “Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends.”

Djokovic (35) missed both Australian Open and the US Open tournaments in 2022 because of his vaccination status.

The Serbian had applied for special permission to play in the US last month at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open but did not receive dispensation to do so.

With vaccination against Covid-19 no longer required to enter Australia, Djokovic competed at this year’s Australian Open in January and won his latest major singles title.

Djokovic has won the US Open title three times with his victories coming in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

