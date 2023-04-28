LOI: Late UCD equaliser sees Bohs' lead cut to three points

James Cox

Bohemians conceded late away to UCD to see their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division cut to three points on Friday night.

Declan Devine’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Colm Whelan’s second goal in as many games helped Derry City to a 2-0 win at home to St Patrick's Athletic.

Johnny Kenny scored against his former side as Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo 2-1.

Ten-man Drogheda thought they’d secured a point in the Louth derby at Oriel Park, only for John Martin to secure a 3-2 win for Dundalk in stoppage time.

Cork remain second from bottom after going down 2-1 at Shelbourne.

Galway United preserved their flawless record at the top of the First Division with a 1-0 defeat of Cobh.

Waterford came from behind to win 2-1 at ten-man Bray.

Treaty United hammered Kerry 4-0.

And a Frantz Pierrot hat-trick gave Athlone a 3-0 win at home to Wexford.

Finn Harps and Longford drew 1-1.