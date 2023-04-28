Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 13:16

Robbie Henshaw to miss out on crucial Champions Cup tie against Toulouse

The centre misses out through injury, with Charlie Ngatai named to start in his place.
Kenneth Fox

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse on Satruday afternoon.

Josh van der Flier has also been included in the team, having shaken off an ankle injury.

Ryan Byrne starts at 10 with Jamison Gibson-Park his scrum-half counterpart. The front row is as expected with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadgh Furlong all starting.

James Ryan captains the side as he is joined in the pack by Caelan Doris and Jack Conan.

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.

leinster aviva stadium robbie henshaw champions cup toulouse ireland
