Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 22:13

Harry Maguire and David De Gea errors costly as Man Utd crash out of Europe

Youssef En-Nesyri capitalised on a Maguire mistake and, after Loic Bade’s header, punished De Gea’s slip in a 3-0 win.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Seville

Harry Maguire and David De Gea errors bookended an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Sevilla as Manchester United’s Europa League dreams went up in smoke in Spain.

A week on from blowing a comfortable two-goal lead in the first leg of this quarter-final, the Red Devils withered rather than rallied at the rocking Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The Red Devils had knocked out Barcelona and Real Betis to reach this stage, but for the sixth season running their European dreams ended in defeat to Spanish opposition.

Sevilla began that run in 2018 and had the visitors on the backfoot from the outset on Thursday, when Erik ten Hag’s call for his players to keep their cool fell on deaf ears.

The home side’s pressure forced Maguire into an error from a poor De Gea pass out, with Erik Lamela winning the ball and En-Nesyri striking home in the seventh minute.

Lucas Ocampos had a goal disallowed and abject United were fortunate not to be further behind at the break, only to concede again 76 seconds after the restart.

Bade, who started the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, headed home and the absentee-hit visitors’ response was desperate and disjointed as they failed to claw one back.

In fact, things got even worse as En-Nesyri scored from distance into an empty net after De Gea failed to clear a high ball.

