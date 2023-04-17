Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 10:48

Football rumours: Jude Bellingham could remain in Germany

Jude Bellingham could stay in Germany for a while longer, while Chelsea get closer to securing a new manager.
Football rumours: Jude Bellingham could remain in Germany

By PA Sport Staff

England midfielder Jude Bellingham could stay at Borussia Dortmund if the right deal does not come for the teenager to return to England, preferring to re-assess his future in 2024 rather than make a rushed move, according to the Times.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes the Reds’ decision to not spend their “entire transfer budget” on Bellingham is a good one as his signing would not solve the club’s midfield issues, he writes in the Mirror.

Chelsea could be a step closer to a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter in early April, with the club meeting with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to the Times.

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Manchester United have been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton, PA)

Manchester United’s search for a forward has stretched to Naples with Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen linked to the club, but the 24-year-old Napoli star is reportedly happy in Italy, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic: Premier League leaders Arsenal are keen to boost their forward stocks by targeting the 23-year-old Juventus striker, according to Football Insider.

Gavi: Spanish publication AS says the 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder could be the bargaining tool for former Spain boss Luis Enrique to land the top job at Chelsea as Enrique could help the Blues sign the young star.

Japan v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E – Khalifa International Stadium
Spain’s Gavi has been linked to Chelsea. (Nick Potts, PA)

More in this section

Record-breaking Chris Ashton lauded as ‘best try-scorer Europe has ever seen’ Record-breaking Chris Ashton lauded as ‘best try-scorer Europe has ever seen’
Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City need their ‘A game’ for Bayern Munich Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City need their ‘A game’ for Bayern Munich
Ciro Immobile suffers back and rib injuries after car accident in Rome Ciro Immobile suffers back and rib injuries after car accident in Rome
soccerchelseamanchester unitedfootballbarcelonaliverpooltransfersarsenalgossipnapolibellingham
Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest

Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more