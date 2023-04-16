Sunday sport: Tyrone welcome Monaghan; Arsenal aim to extend Premier League lead

Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

Soccer

Arsenal have the opportunity to once again go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

They make the trip across London to take on West Ham in the early game at 2pm.

The hosts go into the game at the London Stadium just three points off relegation.

Then at 4.30pm, Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the main game of the day.

***

Aston Villa face defending champions Chelsea at 2.15pm this afternoon in the second of this season's Women's FA Cup semi-finals.

The winner will play Manchester United in the decider after they beat Brighton yesterday.

***

Champions Celtic are away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, where they're 4-0 up in the 12pm kick-off.

A win for the visitors would see them reestablish their 12-point lead at the top of the table.

***

There's one game today in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Dundalk host Derry City from 3pm.

A win for the visitors at Oriel Park would see them go second, just three points off leaders Bohemians.

GAA

Ulster heavyweights Tyrone and Monaghan face off in Omagh in their provincial senior football championship quarter-final.

Throw-in at Healy Park is at 4pm.

***

The two remaining division finals in the Ladies Football League are taking place at Parnell Park today.

Antrim and Leitrim are up first in the Division 4 decider at 2pm, followed by Clare v Kildare in the Division 3 final at 4pm.

***

Cork and holders Galway meet in the Very Camogie League Division 1A final, a repeat of last year's decider.

Action gets underway at Croke Park at 1.50pm.

Rugby

There's one game in the Women's Six Nations this afternoon.

France will take a big step towards a Grand Slam decider if they can make it three wins from three against Scotland.

Kick-off at the Stade de La Rabine is at 3.15pm.

Golf

Shane Lowry is 14 shots off the lead ahead of his final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

That's after he shot a three over par third round of 74 last night.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick leads the chasing pack by one on 14-under.