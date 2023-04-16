Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 12:47

Sunday sport: Tyrone welcome Monaghan; Arsenal aim to extend Premier League lead

Tyrone and Monaghan meet in Omagh in the Ulster Football quarter-final
Sunday sport: Tyrone welcome Monaghan; Arsenal aim to extend Premier League lead

Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

Soccer

Arsenal have the opportunity to once again go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

They make the trip across London to take on West Ham in the early game at 2pm.

The hosts go into the game at the London Stadium just three points off relegation.

Then at 4.30pm, Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the main game of the day.

***

Aston Villa face defending champions Chelsea at 2.15pm this afternoon in the second of this season's Women's FA Cup semi-finals.

The winner will play Manchester United in the decider after they beat Brighton yesterday.

***

Champions Celtic are away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, where they're 4-0 up in the 12pm kick-off.

A win for the visitors would see them reestablish their 12-point lead at the top of the table.

***

There's one game today in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Dundalk host Derry City from 3pm.

A win for the visitors at Oriel Park would see them go second, just three points off leaders Bohemians.

GAA

Ulster heavyweights Tyrone and Monaghan face off in Omagh in their provincial senior football championship quarter-final.

Throw-in at Healy Park is at 4pm.

***

The two remaining division finals in the Ladies Football League are taking place at Parnell Park today.

Antrim and Leitrim are up first in the Division 4 decider at 2pm, followed by Clare v Kildare in the Division 3 final at 4pm.

***

Cork and holders Galway meet in the Very Camogie League Division 1A final, a repeat of last year's decider.

Action gets underway at Croke Park at 1.50pm.

Rugby

There's one game in the Women's Six Nations this afternoon.

France will take a big step towards a Grand Slam decider if they can make it three wins from three against Scotland.

Kick-off at the Stade de La Rabine is at 3.15pm.

Golf

Shane Lowry is 14 shots off the lead ahead of his final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

That's after he shot a three over par third round of 74 last night.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick leads the chasing pack by one on 14-under.

More in this section

Jon Rahm back in contention as Jimmy Walker opens Heritage lead Jon Rahm back in contention as Jimmy Walker opens Heritage lead
O’Sullivan defies debilitating virus to reach next round at World Snooker Championship O’Sullivan defies debilitating virus to reach next round at World Snooker Championship
Tom Stewart hat-trick guides Ulster to victory over Dragons Tom Stewart hat-trick guides Ulster to victory over Dragons
premier leaguegaagolfladies footballcelticscottish premiershipcamogiewomen's six nationsgaelic footballsse airtricity premier divisionulster football championshipwomen's fa cuprbc heritage
Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United squad to cope with injury crisis

Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United squad to cope with injury crisis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more