Barcelona fail to bounce back from Copa Del Rey defeat with Girona stalemate

By PA Sport Staff

Barcelona were underwhelming in response to their Copa Del Rey humiliation against Real Madrid as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Girona.

Barca were thumped 4-0 at the Camp Nou by their biggest rivals in midweek and they again drew a blank in Monday’s LaLiga clash.

They missed a number of late chances to break the deadlock, but still extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points and it would take something special to stop a 27th league title.

Robert Lewandowski was at the centre of Barca’s best chances as he was hesitant in a good position, which saw him tackled before shooting, while he had a backheel deflected wide late on.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paolo Gazzaniga put in an assured display for the visitors, with his best moment coming when he denied Gavi with a fine reflex save.