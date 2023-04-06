Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 14:19

Karim Benzema treble humiliates Barcelona as Real Madrid make Copa del Rey final

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Osasuna in the showpiece.
Karim Benzema treble humiliates Barcelona as Real Madrid make Copa del Rey final

By PA Sport Staff

Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch rivals Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona, who lead Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions by 12 points at the top of LaLiga, carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg but were blown away following Vinicius Junior’s opener in first-half stoppage time.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema then took over, slotting in from Luka Modric’s pass to give Los Blancos the lead in the tie before grabbing his second from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Vinicius was brought down in the box.

Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the final
Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the final (Joan Monfort/AP)

Benzema completed a second hat-trick in as many matches by rounding off a swift counter-attack 10 minutes from time as Xavi’s Barcelona suffered a humiliating home defeat.

Real, who continue their bid for a 15th Champions League title with their first leg against Chelsea next Wednesday, will face Osasuna in the final on May 6th.

More in this section

Maro Itoje calls on Premiership Rugby to halt player exodus to France Maro Itoje calls on Premiership Rugby to halt player exodus to France
Erik ten Hag satisfied with Man Utd riposte after ‘important win’ over Brentford Erik ten Hag satisfied with Man Utd riposte after ‘important win’ over Brentford
Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim manager – reports Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim manager – reports
soccerfootballbarcelonareal madridcarlo ancelottikarim benzemanou camp
Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United back to winning ways against Brentford

Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United back to winning ways against Brentford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more