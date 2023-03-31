Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 22:01

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's take wins

Rovers dismantled Dundalk in a 4-0 win at Oriel Park
A red card at Oriel Park opened the floodgates for Shamrock Rovers as they took at 4-0 away win against Dundalk in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Rovers had already got themselves on the scoresheet thanks to Rory Gaffney in the 22nd minute, but a red for Dundalk's Robbie Benson was the start of a long evening for Stephen O'Donnell's men.

Lee Grace followed Gaffney's efforts to make it two before the break, only for Johnny Kenny and Graham Burke to also find the net midway through the second half to put the win beyond dispute.

Red was also shown to the homeside in Tolka Park, where Shelbourne's Paddy Barrett was given his marching orders as his side welcomed Derry City.

The Candystripes had already edged themselves ahead with a goal from Ryan Graydon in the opening 10 minutes, the only score of the game.

Meanwhile at Turners Cross, Cork City saw out a draw against Drogheda United, the goals coming courtesy of Ruairí Keating and defection off Ally Gilchrist, while St Patrick's Athletic took a big win against UCD after a goal from Jake Mulraney and a brace for Chris Forrester.

