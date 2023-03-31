Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 15:20

Barcelona in contact with Lionel Messi about possible return to club

The Argentina international joined Paris St Germain in 2021 but his contract expires this summer
Barcelona in contact with Lionel Messi about possible return to club

PA Sport Staff

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou.

Messi made a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to offer him a new deal amid major financial woes, instead signing a two-year contract with Paris St Germain which expires this summer.

Barca have made little secret of their desire to bring the World Cup winner back to the club, and at a press conference on Friday Yuste said they had been in touch with the Argentinian’s representatives.

“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said. “I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result.

“I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club.

“Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne
Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia
Fan sentenced over ‘vile’ tweet about Ireland striker Michael Obafemi Fan sentenced over ‘vile’ tweet about Ireland striker Michael Obafemi
soccerfootballbarcelonalionel messiparis st-germainrafael yuste
Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year

Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more