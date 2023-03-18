Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 16:33

Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to hit nine-dart finish in PDC event

Sherrock achieved the feat in her first-round win over Marco Verhofstad in Germany.
By PA Sport Staff

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in PDC history at the Winmau Challenge Tour event in Germany on Saturday.

Sherrock achieved the historic moment in her opening-round match against Marco Verhofstad in Hildesheim, going on to complete a 5-3 victory.

The Challenge Tour features non-PDC tour card holders who attended 2023 qualifying schools.

Sherrock rose to prominence in 2019 by winning two matches at the PDC World Championship, becoming the first woman to taste victory at Alexandra Palace.

She then achieved the best result by a woman at a major tournament by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts, and reached the Nordic Darts Masters final the same year before losing to Michael van Gerwen.

