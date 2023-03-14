GAA Weekend preview: Promotion and relegation at stake in Football and Hurling league

Michael Bolton

It's a big weekend in the Allianz Football League this weekend, with promotion, relegation, and places in the knockout stages at stake in both football and Hurling leagues.

In football, Donegal host Mayo in a must win game to have any chance of survival in division one, while Mayo could secure their place in the final with victory in MacCunhaill Park.

In the Athletic Grounds, Armagh host Galway, with the sides meeting for the first time since Galway's penalty-shoot out victory in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

In division two, Dublin will be hoping to overcome their defeat to Derry when they travel to Meath, while Limerick and Kildare meet in a relegation battle between the bottom two sides.

In hurling, Waterford and Kilkenny will clash in the highlight of Sunday's games, while Clare will host Cork, who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the league.

After Round 4 @OfficialCorkGAA have clinched the top spot in Division 1A along with a place in the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals. See how they stand below! pic.twitter.com/BzqyjA7LMA — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 13, 2023

Here is all the information you need to watch this weekend's games.

Saturday March 17th

Allianz Football League Division one

Armagh v Galway, Athletic Grounds, RTÉ, 5.00PM.

Kerry v Roscommon, Austin Stack Park, TG4, 7.30.

Allianz Football League Division Two

Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann, RTÉ Two, 3.00pm.

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Cavan, Corrigan Park, 2.00pm.

Tipperary v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium, 2.00pm.

Fermanagh v Westmeath, St Josephs Park, 3.00pm.

Down v Longford, Páirc Easler, 7.00pm.

Allianz Football League Division Four

Waterford v London, Lemybrien, 5.00pm.

Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5.00pm.

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.00pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Monaghan v Roscommon, Clontibret, 2.00pm.

Louth v Mayo, Louth GAA training centre Darver, 2.00pm.

Armagh v Fermanagh, Middletwon, 2.00pm.

Alliannz Hurling League Division 3B

Leitrim v Longford, Shane McGettigan Park, 2.00pm.

Lancshire v Warwickshire, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2.00pm.

Sunday March 18th

Allianz Football League Division One

Monaghan v Turone, Clones, TG4, 1.45 pm.

Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, TG4, 3.45 pm.

Allianz Football League Division Two

Derry v Clare, Owenbeg, BBC iPlayer, 1.00 pm.

Louth v Cork, DEFY Pairc Mhuire Ardee, 1.00pm.

Limerick v Kildare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45 pm.

Allianz Football League Division Four

Leitrim v Laois, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2.00 pm.

Allianz Hurling league Division 1A

Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1.45 pm.

Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park Mullingar, 1.45 pm.

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park Ennis, 1.45.

Allianz Hurling league Division 1B

Waterford v Kilkenny, Nowlan Park, 1.45, (TG4 deferred coverage.)

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 1.45.

Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, 1.45.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Offaly v Kildare, O'Connor Park, 1.00 pm.

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, 1.00pm.

Carlow v Derry, Cullen Park, 1.00pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 1.00pm.

London v Meath, Ruislip, 1.oopm.

Donegal v Tyrone, Letterkenny, 1.00pm.