Kenneth Fox

Israel Olatunde is through to the 60m semi-finals at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

The UCD athlete came fourth in his early-morning heat, and is on the track again today at 3:45pm.

Meanwhile, Darragh McElhinney came fourth in his 3000m heat to qualify for Sunday's final.

World indoor finalist Sarah Lavin is also into the semi-final of the 60m hurdles