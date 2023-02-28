Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 15:32

Katie Taylor Dublin fight with Amanda Serrano postponed

Matchroom Boxing confirmed in a statement this afternoon that Serrano has sustained an injury, which has ruled her out of the May 20th bout.
Michael Bolton

The highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, that was set to take place in Dublin, has been postponed.

As of now, both teams are currently in discussions to find a new date, which could now re-open the possibility of Croke Park hosting the homecoming for Taylor.

The Bray boxer was expected to have her homecoming in Croke Park, but security costs saw Croke Park ruled out as an option.

In arguably one of the greatest fights in female boxing history, it was Taylor who emerged victorious in a split-decision victory in front of Madison Square Garden to retain her undisputed Lightweight titles last April.

Since then, Taylor defended her titles in April when she defeated Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London in October in a comfortable decision.

While Amanda Serrano was pushed to the limits in her last bout when she defeated Erika Cruz in February to become the undisputed Featherweight champion.

 

