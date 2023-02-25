GAA round-up: Kerry return to winning ways, Mayo make easy work of Tyrone

It was another busy start to the weekend in the Allianz National Hurling and Football Leagues with 11 fixtures across the two competitions.

In the Football, the two Division 1 games provided the day's highlights as Kerry welcomed Armagh to Austin Stack Park in Tralee and Tyrone travelled to Castlebar to face Mayo.

Tralee saw a nip-and-tuck game, with the Kingdom ultimately doing just enough to win 0-12 to 0-11, getting back to winning ways after last weekend's loss to Mayo.

In the later game, Mayo had a much more comfortable win, seeing off Tyrone 4-10 to 0-12.

Meanwhile, Clare were narrowly defeated by Dublin at Croke Park in Division 2 after a late point for Cormac Costello ended the game 0-16 to 1-12 in the Dubs favour, while there was a similarly close ending between Fermanagh and Antrim in Division 3, ending 2-13 to 3-9 to Fermanagh.

The second fixture of the day in that division saw Down take a 1-10 to 0-11 win over Westmeath.

Finally, in Division 4, Wexford took a healthy 2-12 to 1-5 win over Waterford, while Wicklow beat Laois 2-12 to 2-10.

Hurling

In the first of the double-header in Croke Park, the Dublin hurlers fell to Tipperary, ending 2-23 to 0-24 in their Division 1B clash.

In Fitzgerald Stadium, Kerry suffered a one-point defeat against Offaly (0-22 to 1-18) in Division 2A, and in Division 3B, Longford beat Warwickshire 2-10 to 1-6 and Lancashire overcame Cavan 3-11 to 0-14.

Ladies Football

There were two fixtures in Division 1 of the Ladies National Football League on Saturday, starting with Kerry v Meath in Brosna.

The homeside proved too strong for Meath, taking a 1-18 to 0-9 victory, ending the Royals' chances of reclaiming their Division 1 title.

In the later game, Dublin came out on top against Mayo on a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7.

Camogie

There was action across Division 1A and 1B in the Very Camogie Leagues, with wins for Antrim, Waterford, Down, Cork, Tipperary and Galway.

In Division 1A, Clare weren't strong enough to see their way past the Rebels at Páirc Uí Rinn, where it ended 2-19 to 1-10, while Dublin and Kilkenny both suffered defeats at home, falling to Tipperary and Galway respectively.

Meanwhile in Division 1B, Antrim beat Limerick 2-17 to 1-11, Waterford got a 0-19 to 0-7 win over Wexford and Offaly were beaten by Down, 0-13 to 0-9.