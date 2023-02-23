Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 22:04

Manchester United continue European adventure with comeback defeat of Barcelona

The Old Trafford club trailed before goals from Fred and Antony turned the Europa League contest around.
Manchester United continue European adventure with comeback defeat of Barcelona

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Supersub Antony fired Manchester United to a thrilling statement victory against Barcelona as Erik ten Hag’s improving side progressed from this breathless Europa League knockout play-off clash.

A week on from the absorbing, chaotic 2-2 first leg draw in Catalunya, these football heavyweights locked horns once again seeking progress to the last 16 under the Old Trafford lights.

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty had United facing an all too familiar European exit to Spanish opposition, only for Fred to fire home and Antony to superbly seal a memorable 2-1 comeback win, progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

This victory will be remembered with their 1984 and 2008 second-leg Old Trafford triumphs against Barca and sets Ten Hag’s men up nicely for Sunday’s shot at Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle at Wembley.

Ten Hag had called for his side’s best but their first half display was a pale imitation of their promising performance at the Nou Camp and Lewandowski punished them with an early penalty.

Bruno Fernandes could not believe his pull on Alejandro Balde was punished but the skipper helped made amends by setting up Fred to strike the Red Devils level just 85 seconds after half-time.

United returned from the break a different beast and Antony secured a huge victory by showing supreme technique to fire home in front of the Stretford End.

More in this section

Lukaku strikes late to snatch win for Inter over Porto Lukaku strikes late to snatch win for Inter over Porto
James Ryan aware he has ‘big shoes to fill’ as Sexton dropped for Italy game James Ryan aware he has ‘big shoes to fill’ as Sexton dropped for Italy game
Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal
soccerfootballman utdbarcelonaold traffordfreduefa europa leagueeuropa leagueantonyman utd vs barcelona
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more