Sunday sport: Spurs host West Ham in London derby; National Football League continues

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

Manchester United play for the first time since news of prospective new owners was made public.

They take on Leicester City in the Premier League at 2pm.

In the main game of the day, Tottenham host West Ham from 4.30pm.

***

Vera Pauw has added Australian-born defender Deborah-Anne De La Harpe to her Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Wednesday's friendly against China in Spain.

She is expected to get full Fifa approval after receiving international clearance.

The 22-year-old qualifies to play for the Republic through her Antrim-born mother.

GAA

There are 12 matches in the Allianz Football League today, and just one fixture in the Hurling League.

In the football, Roscommon can return to the top of the Division 1 table as they welcome Armagh to Dr Hyde Park from 1.45pm having won their opening two games, with live coverage on TG4.

At the same time, bottom side Monaghan welcome Donegal to Clones and fellow strugglers Galway meet Tyrone at Tuam Stadium, with differed coverage on TG4.

In Division 2, Clare host Kildare while Louth and Limerick play in Ardee with both games throwing-in at 2pm.

In the last fixture of the day, Cork welcome Dublin to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Division 2, which will be televised live on TG4.

In the only hurling fixture of the day, Meath meet Donegal in Division 2B from 2pm.

***

In Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Donegal are entertaining Waterford after play got underway at 1pm.

Golf

Jon Rahm is the man to catch ahead of the final round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Open.

He'll tee-off from 15-under-par later on in California, three shots clear of the chasing pack.

Seamus Power is best of the Irish on five-under after a four-under-par round of 67 last night.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both a shot back on four-under, while Tiger Woods, making his seasonal return, is three-under-par.

***

Leona Maguire shot a two-over-par round of 74 in her final round of the Saudi Ladies International.

That sees her finish up five-under all round, 15 shots off the current lead.