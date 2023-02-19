Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 08:44

Jon Rahm close to taking number one ranking with lead in California

Rory McIlroy, who was also seeking to chase down Scottie Scheffler, dropped out of contention at the Riviera Country Club on Saturday
PA Sport Staff

Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm picked up six birdies without a dropped shot to sit three shots clear at 15 under headed into Sunday’s final round in California.

A win at The Riviera Country Club would see the Spaniard eclipse Scottie Scheffler for the world number one ranking.

The American overtook Rory McIlroy for the top spot with victory at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

McIlroy fell out of contention on Saturday with a two-over 73.

Chasing Rahm is the overnight leader Max Homa, who was left to rue two late bogeys en route to carding a two-under 69.

The American duo of Keith Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay could also still threaten, opening their final rounds four and five shots back respectively.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his best round of the tournament, carding a four-under 67 to secure a spot on Sunday.

