Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 08:41

Homa takes solo lead at Genesis Invitational, McIlroy suffers Friday fallback

The second round will resume early on Saturday after play was suspended due to darkness
Homa takes solo lead at Genesis Invitational, McIlroy suffers Friday fallback

PA Sport Staff

Max Homa shot a three under 68 at the Genesis Invitational on Friday to take the lead headed into the weekend.

After sharing the lead with Keith Mitchell at the close of the opening round, Homa relied on a flurry of birdies at the turn in his second trip around The Riviera Country Club to claim a solo one-stroke advantage.

The American battled through a pair of early bogeys to pick up shots on the ninth, 10th, 11th and 13th en route to an overall score of 10 under.

Meanwhile, Mitchell remains hot on Homa’s heels at nine under, alongside Jon Rahm and Lee Hodges.

Rory McIlroy fell back a bit on Friday with a 69, however he remains in the hunt on six under par.

Victory for McIlroy would see him overhaul Scottie Scheffler as world number one regardless of the latter’s result, while outright third place would be good enough for him unless the American finishes in the top 25 or Rahm wins or is outright second.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is among a group back on four under.

The second round will resume early on Saturday after play was suspended due to darkness.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United takeover talk will not hamper trophy hunt Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United takeover talk will not hamper trophy hunt
Canada wear purple shirts in protest against level of funding from Canada Soccer Canada wear purple shirts in protest against level of funding from Canada Soccer
Wolves face ‘fight to the end’ for Premier League survival – Julen Lopetegui Wolves face ‘fight to the end’ for Premier League survival – Julen Lopetegui
golfmcilroyrory mcilroynorthern irelandcaliforniashane lowrydanny willettgenesis invitationalkeith mitchellmax homahoma
FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements

FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more