Super Bowl 2023: All you need to know ahead of this weekend

The countdown is on to Super Bowl LVII this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philidelphia Eagles in one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

In what will be their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering familiar territory, while the Philidelphia Eagles are in their first Super Bowl since their win in 2018 over the New England Patriots.

The game is taking place in Glendale at Arizona State's Farm Stadium, west of the city of Phoenix. The Eagles will serve as the home team. It has a capacity of 63,400, expandable up to 72,200.

It's set to be a thrilling encounter, so here is all the information ahead of Sunday night's game.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

The 2023 Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 12th, with the game set to start at 11.30pm Irish time.

Super Bowl Coverage

The Super Bowl will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL, with coverage beginning at 10.00pm.

Live coverage will also be shown on Virgin Media One, with the action set to get underway at 10.45pm Irish time.

Key Players

Like any Super Bowl, the quarterbacks will be crucial to their side's chances of victory, and this weekend will be no different,

All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes, as he aims to guide the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four years.

Worryingly for Chiefs fans, their star player won't be fully fit going into Sunday's showpiece, but head coach Andy Reid is confident he can still deliver despite his sprain ankle.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100 per cent.

“The training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it’s a tribute to both of them; Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him.

“We’ve got all the latest stuff technology-wise. He’s used it all and he’s been able to make these jumps here where he can actually function and play in a game, which is pretty remarkable.”

For the Philidelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts hopes this weekend can inspire the next generation, as two black quarterbacks face off in the Super Bowl for the first time.

"That four-year-old, five-year-old kid back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana, wherever across the world, it shows that regardless of what someone may say or have an opinion about you, you can do it.

"I value the platform I have, I'm sure like Pat does, as well. We just want to inspire the next people."

Half Time show

Nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna is set to headline the half-time show in Arizona. If previous years are anything to go by, expect some high profile guests during the performance.