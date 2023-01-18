Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 23:20

Inter Milan beat city rivals AC to lift Italian Super Cup

First-half goals by Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko put Inter in control before Lautaro Martinez wrapped up the scoring at King Fahd Stadium.
Inter Milan beat city rivals AC to lift Italian Super Cup

By PA Sport Staff

Inter Milan secured bragging rights and another Italian Super Cup win with a 3-0 victory over rivals AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.

First-half goals by Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko put Inter in control before Lautaro Martinez wrapped up the scoring at King Fahd Stadium.

Dimarco finished off a fine team move to open the scoring after 10 minutes and Dzeko made it 2-0 with a curled finish into the bottom corner.

Martinez added a third with 13 minutes left after a neat turn inside the area to continue Milan’s poor start to the second half of the season with this a fourth match without a victory.

Edinson Cavani continued to roll back the years for Valencia with a brace in their 4-0 victory at Sporting Gijon in the Copa del Rey.

Further goals by Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino sent last season’s runners-up through to the quarter-final stage.

Oscar De Marcos scored the only goal to help Athletic Bilbao down Espanyol at San Mames.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente netted in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 2-0 success at Levante in the last-16.

Extra-time and penalties were required before Osasuna could beat Real Betis.

William Carvalho broke the deadlock for Betis in the 62nd minute but David Garcia netted in stoppage time for the visitors before Youssouf Sabaly and Ruben Garcia traded goals in the additional 30-minute period.

It meant spot-kicks were required and Sergio Canales and Guido Rodriguez failed to score from 12 yards in a 4-2 loss for Betis on penalties.

More in this section

Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad
Kevin De Bruyne in contention to face Tottenham after ‘personal issue’ Kevin De Bruyne in contention to face Tottenham after ‘personal issue’
Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open defence ends with defeat to Mackenzie McDonald Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open defence ends with defeat to Mackenzie McDonald
europeansoccerfootballinter milanac milancopa del reyitalian super cup
Explained: The state of play at Man Utd ahead of potential sale

Explained: The state of play at Man Utd ahead of potential sale

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more