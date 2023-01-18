Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 11:39

Lando Norris: People said I saved their life by talking about mental health

The 23-year-old has spoken candidly about the pressure of the public spotlight.
By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Lando Norris said he has saved lives by addressing his own mental health problems.

The 23-year-old McLaren driver is gearing up for his fifth season in Formula One, and is regarded among the brightest stars on the grid.

Norris has spoken candidly about the pressure of the public spotlight, and last year revealed the dark side to fame, saying he has been subjected to death threats.

“It was a choice [to speak about mental health], because I struggled quite a bit with it in 2019 and 2020,” said Norris in an interview with GQ Hype.

“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I kept all of it inside and it really hurt my self-belief and self-confidence, which got to an all-time low.

“I doubted myself: ‘Am I good enough to be in Formula One? Can I come back from this?’

“You’re never going to please everyone. There are people that support you and people that don’t. I know I’m doing the best I can.

“A few people said that I had saved their life. That hits you pretty hard.”

Norris finished seventh in the championship last year, scoring 85 more points than team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris will partner Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, 21, for the forthcoming season following McLaren’s move to drop Ricciardo.

Norris will unveil his new machine on February 13th ahead of the first round in Bahrain on March 5th.

CREDIT: Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now

f1formula onemotor racingmental healthlando norrisnorrismclarenauto
