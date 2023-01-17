Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 15:47

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures

Croke Park will host the All-Ireland Senior Club Finals double-header on Sunday
This weekend brings the culmination of the AIB GAA Senior Club Championships, with a double-header in Croke Park bringing together clubs from Dublin, Derry, Kilkenny and Antrim.

Elsewhere, the finals of the McGrath, O'Byrne and Dr McKenna Cups are all down for decision, in addition to the Connacht Football and Munster Hurling leagues.

Here's all of the fixtures scheduled for this weekend...

Friday

Connacht Football League Final: Roscommon v Mayo - University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome, 7.30pm

McGrath Cup Final: Cork v Limerick - Mallow, 7.30pm

Saturday

O'Byrne Cup Final: Longford v Louth - Pearse Park, 2pm

Walsh Cup: Antrim v Galway - Louth GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm

Ladies National Football League: Galway v Donegal - Tuam, 2pm

Ladies National Football League: Dublin v Meath - DCU, 5.15pm

Dr McKenna Cup Final: Derry v Tyrone - Athletics Grounds, 6pm

Walsh Cup: Wexford v Kilkenny - Wexford Park, 6pm

Sunday

Munster Hurling League: Limerick v Kerry - Austin Stack Park, 1pm

Kehoe Cup: Kildare v Down - Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence, 1pm

All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy (Antrim) - Croke Park, 1.30pm. Live coverage on TG4

Ladies National Football League: Mayo v Cork - Connacht Centre of Excellence, 1.30pm

Ladies National Football League: Waterford v Kerry - Piltown, 2pm

Shane Walsh will line out for Kilmacud Crokes on Sunday. Photo: Inpho

Walsh Cup: Westmeath v Dublin - Kinnegad, 2pm

Walsh Cup: Offaly v Laois - O'Connor Park, 2pm

Kehoe Cup: Carlow v Meath - Cullen Park, 2pm

Munster Hurling League Final: Cork v Tipperary - Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm

All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Glen (Derry) - Croke Park, 3.30pm. Live coverage on TG4

