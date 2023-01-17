GAA: All this weekend's fixtures

This weekend brings the culmination of the AIB GAA Senior Club Championships, with a double-header in Croke Park bringing together clubs from Dublin, Derry, Kilkenny and Antrim.
Elsewhere, the finals of the McGrath, O'Byrne and Dr McKenna Cups are all down for decision, in addition to the Connacht Football and Munster Hurling leagues.
Here's all of the fixtures scheduled for this weekend...
Friday
Connacht Football League Final: Roscommon v Mayo - University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome, 7.30pm
McGrath Cup Final: Cork v Limerick - Mallow, 7.30pm
Saturday
O'Byrne Cup Final: Longford v Louth - Pearse Park, 2pm
Walsh Cup: Antrim v Galway - Louth GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm
Ladies National Football League: Galway v Donegal - Tuam, 2pm
Ladies National Football League: Dublin v Meath - DCU, 5.15pm
Dr McKenna Cup Final: Derry v Tyrone - Athletics Grounds, 6pm
Walsh Cup: Wexford v Kilkenny - Wexford Park, 6pm
Sunday
Munster Hurling League: Limerick v Kerry - Austin Stack Park, 1pm
Kehoe Cup: Kildare v Down - Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence, 1pm
All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy (Antrim) - Croke Park, 1.30pm. Live coverage on TG4
Ladies National Football League: Mayo v Cork - Connacht Centre of Excellence, 1.30pm
Ladies National Football League: Waterford v Kerry - Piltown, 2pm
Walsh Cup: Westmeath v Dublin - Kinnegad, 2pm
Walsh Cup: Offaly v Laois - O'Connor Park, 2pm
Kehoe Cup: Carlow v Meath - Cullen Park, 2pm
Munster Hurling League Final: Cork v Tipperary - Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm
All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Glen (Derry) - Croke Park, 3.30pm. Live coverage on TG4