Updated 3pm

Soccer

Manchester United have moved into the Premier League's top four for the first time since March.

They've beaten Wolves 1-0 away from home in the lunchtime game.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the only goal of the game after being dropped for a disciplinary reason.

Meanwhile, It's half-time in the 3pm kick-offs.

Holders Manchester City are 1-0 up against visitors Everton, while it's still goalless between in-form Newcastle and Leeds at St. James' Park.

Bottom side Southampton are losing 1-0 at Fulham, and Bournemouth are 2-0 down to Crystal Palace.

Then later on Arsenal are away to Brighton.

The Gunners know whatever the result they will go into 2023 top of the table.

They start the day five points clear of Man City at the top of the table.

Gaelic Games

Jonny Cooper said it was an "immense honour and pleasure" to represent Dublin for 11 years.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

Cooper was twice named an All-Star during his career and also collected 10 Leinster and five National League medals.

The Na Fianna clubman said he feels the time is right to move on to the next chapter in his life.

Horse racing

A seven race card is continuing at Punchestown this afternoon.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained 'San Salvador' has won the feature the Grade B Handicap Hurdle.

He was ridden to victory by JJ Slevin after going off at a starting 11/1.

Rugby

Benetton have beaten basement side Zebre 40-17 in their Italian derby in the United Rugby Championship this afternoon.

On Sunday, Ulster face Munster in the same competition from 5.15pm. Late tomorrow evening, Leinster are at home to Connacht.

Boxing

The GAA has confirmed that talks are at an advanced stage for Croke Park to host Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano.

Croke Park's stadium director Peter McKenna says dates 'early next summer' have been ringfenced for the world title bout.

He added that the Irish Government is also supportive of the bout being hosted at the Dublin venue.