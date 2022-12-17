Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 14:58

Saturday sport: Morocco face Croatia in World Cup play-off

Soccer

World Cup

Morocco are attempting to win Africa's first World Cup medal in their third-place play-off with Croatia. The match kicks off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, France are monitoring a bout of illness in their squad ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina.

Raphael Varane and Ibrahmia Konate were the latest players affected by illness on Friday.

Scottish premiership

Celtic have regained their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win at Aberdeen.

Just two other top flight games have survived the weather as action resumes following the World Cup break.

Hearts host Kilmarnock, while St Johnstone go to Ross County.

Motherwell against St Mirren was postponed and Livingston's game with Dundee United didn't pass this morning's pitch inspection.

Hockey

The Irish women's hockey team have been beaten by Japan in the bronze medal match of the Nations Cup in Valencia.

Ireland led by 2 goals to 1 thanks to strikes from Katie Mullan and Niamh Carey.

But two late goals from Japan handed them the victory.

Ireland stand for the anthem ahead of their match against Japan. Photo: Will Palmer/Inpho

Camogie

Sarsfields of Galway will look to retain their All-Ireland senior club camogie title this evening.

They take on Antrim's Loughgiel Shamrocks in this year's decider at Croke Park from 6.30pm.

From 4.15pm, Clonduff of Down and Kilkenny's James Stephens contest the intermediate decider.

Rugby

Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup meeting with La Rochelle this evening will now take place at the Aviva Stadium and not the RDS.

The game had originally been scheduled for Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, but the pitch was deemed unplayable.

The match is being held behind closed doors, with kick off at 5.30pm.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

