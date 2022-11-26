Saturday sport: Munster and Connacht meet in western derby; Kilcoo continue Ulster charge

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

Poland are 1-0 up at half-time against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski swept the ball into the net five-minutes before the break while Saudi Arabia missed a penalty late in the half.

Australia have already reignited their campaign, winning 1-0 against Tunisia who remain stuck on a point.

Also in that group, holders France take on Denmark at 4pm, before Argentina attempt to bounce back from their opening defeat in Group C against Mexico at 7pm.

Rugby

Ronan Kelleher will play his first game since September on Saturday afternoon, as he makes his return from injury.

The Ireland hooker starts for the URC table-toppers Leinster in their match against Glasgow at the RDS from 3.15pm.

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery has been given the nod to start at out-half for Munster for their inter-pro derby against Connacht.

Tadhg Beirne plays his 50th game for the Reds with Ireland internationals Peter O'Mahony and Craig Casey also returning to their starting 15.

Mack Hansen misses out with a thigh injury for Connacht but Bundee Aki comes into their midfield for the late start at Thomond Park, getting underway at 7.35pm.

***

England head coach Eddie Jones says defeat to South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final still haunts his side - ahead of facing them at Twickenham later.

Manu Tuilagi wins his 50th cap and is among nine English players who faced the Springboks in that final.

South Africa welcome back their captain Eben Etzebeth for 5.30pm.

Before that, Wales look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Georgia when they take on Australia at 3.15pm.

GAA

Reigning All-Ireland Club Football champions Kilcoo continue the defence of their Ulster later.

The Down kingpins go up against Enniskillen Gaels of Fermanagh in the provincial semi-final, throwing in at 6pm at the Athletic Grounds.

***

Kilkerrin-Clonberne lead Ballymacarbry 2-9 to 0-2 with 52 minutes gone in the All-Irleand Club Ladies Football semi-final at Fraher Field.

Golf

Leona Maguire is nine-under-par midway through her third-round at the Women's Spanish Open.

The Solheim Cup star is two shots off the lead in Andalucia.