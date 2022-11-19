Saturday sport: Ireland gear up for Australian battle; provincial final spots on the line

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Rugby

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he's hoping for another 'special' night at the Aviva Stadium when they host Australia this evening.

Andy Farrell's team are aiming to register a 12th successive home victory, equalling the record set under Joe Schmidt in 2018.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8pm.

Elsewhere, England host New Zealand at Twickenham from 5.30pm as they meet for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

Wales host Georgia and Italy face world champions South Africia, both of which got underway at 1pm, while Scotland play their final match of the year against Argentina at Murrayfield from 3.15pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy has boosted his chances of winning the Race to Dubai.

Golf's world number one has signed for a seven-under-par third-round at the DP World Championship.

It's moved McIlroy to 12-under-par and he's currently three shots behind clubhouse leader Jon Rahm.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry will go into the final round on two-under.

***

Seamus Power is nine-under-par heading in day three at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

The Waterford man is three shots adrift of leaders Andrew Putnam, Harry Higgs and Cole Hammer.

Power will be out for his third-round at just before half-three Irish time.

Soccer

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claims Europe has no right to hand out "moral lessons" by criticising the suitability of World Cup hosts Qatar.

The Gulf state's record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers is regularly highlighted.

Infantino made the comments during an extraordinary hour-long speech in Doha.

GAA

The first of this weekend's GAA club championship action got underway at 1.30pm in Carrick-On-Shannon, where Leitrim's St Mary's host seven-in-a-row Sligo champions Tourlestrane in the Connacht Senior Football semi-final.

It's another big weekend of club championship action with some seriously mouth-watering clashes taking across the four provinces. #GAABelong #TheToughest — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 18, 2022

Later, Croke Park plays host to the Leinster Club Football semi-finals.

Westmeath kingpins The Downs are hoping to bridge a 50-year gap by reaching the provincial decider, coming up against Meath's Ratoath at 5.15pm.

Finally, last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilmacud Crokes go up against Laois champions Portarlington from 7pm.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo is set to re-join Red Bull next year as a reserve driver.

The Australian will depart McLaren at the end of the current season and will return to a team where he won seven races between 2014 and 2018.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says they team are signing "one of the biggest names and biggest characters in Formula One".

Meanwhile, qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to get underway this evening, beginning at 6pm Irish time.