Ireland v Norway: Are we too dependent on defenders to score - and can Norway win without Haaland?

James Cox

Ireland take on Norway in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

With neither country in the World Cup, a victory can restore some good feeling ahead of the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

While Irish fans will be disappointed that they won't get the chance to see Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Stephen Kenny probably won't mind that the superstar isn't in Dublin to terrorise his defence.

Is Norway dependent on Haaland?

While the form of young strikers Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi has been a positive for the Boys in Green, Ireland still suffers from a lack of goals from attackers.

Is Kenny's side too reliant on goals from defenders?

Scoring from the back

While Kenny's stamp is beginning to be seen in the positive football being player by Ireland, a lack of results is still a real issue.

In World Cup qualifiers and the Nations League, Ireland's record is four victories, four defeats and six losses from 14 games.

A victory this evening would be more than welcome.

Our competitive record in World Cup qualifiers and the Nations League