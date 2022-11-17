Pat Gilroy returns to Dublin management team

Former Dublin senior football manager Pat Gilroy is set to return to the county's management team.

The news was confirmed by Whitehall-Colmcille's Lee Gannon at the launch of the new Dublin jersey for next season.

As a player, Gilroy was an All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 1995, before retiring in 2000 after eight years on the inter-county scene.

The 51-year-old subsequently took charge of the Dubs from 2009 to 2012, during which time he led the county to an All-Ireland title in 2011, before being succeeded by Jim Gavin.

Following his departure from his role with the Dublin footballers, Gilroy later had a one-season stint as the county's hurling manager in 2018.

It has not yet been confirmed what role Gilroy will play in current-manager Dessie Farrell's set-up.