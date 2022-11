GAA preview: Club Championship quarter-finals take place

James Cox

It's a busy weekend for GAA with Club Championship quarter-finals taking place all over the country.

A number of these fixtures will also be televised live.

Standout football fixtures include Cork's Nemo Rangers vs Clonmel Commericals of Tipperary (live on RTÉ) on Saturday and Moycullen of Galway vs Mayo's Westport (live on TG4).

Leinster Club Championship hurling quarter-finals will also take place, led by Kilkenny's Ballyhald Shamrocs vs Castletown-Geoghegan of Westmeath.

Here are all of this weekend's fixtures, including the televised fixtures:

Saturday, November 12th

Connacht club SFC quarter-final

St Kiernan’s (London) v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (Leitrim), Ruislip, 1.30pm

Munster club SFC quarter-final

Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15pm – RTE2

Ulster club SFC quarter-final

Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Gowna (Cavan), Brewster Park, 7pm

Leinster club SHC quarter-final

Naas (Kildare) v Shinrone (Offaly), Newbridge, 1.30pm

Sunday, November 13th

Connacht club SFC quarter-final

Moycullen (Galway) v Westport (Mayo), MacHale Park, 1.30pm – TG4

Munster club SFC quarter-final

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v The Nire (Waterford), Cusack Park, 1.15pm

Ulster club SFC quarter-finals

Cargin (Antrim) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), Corrigan Park, 1.30pm

Glen (Derry) v Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 3.30pm – TG4

Kilcoo (Down) v Ballybay (Monaghan), TBC

Leinster club SHC quarter-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Castletown-Geoghegan (Westmeath), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm

St Mullin’s (Carlow) v Ferns St Aidan’s (Wexford), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Clough-Ballacolla (Laois), Parnell Park, 2.30pm