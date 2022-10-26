Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 20:28

Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen

Barca will have to settle for a Europa League place.
Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen

By PA Sport Staff

Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League after Inter Milan stormed to a dominant 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at San Siro.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Inter booked their place in the last 16, joining Bayern Munich in qualifying from Group C, with five-time European champions Barca having to settle for a Europa League place.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for the home side in the 35th minute from an Alessandro Bastoni cross, before Dzeko had his first of the night with a tap-in at the far post, converting from a well-timed ball from Federico Dimarco.

Italy Soccer Champions League
Edin Dzeko scored twice for Inter Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

Dzeko added his second in the 66th minute and Romelu Lukaku capped off Inter’s night with the fourth.

Inter’s head to-head record with Barca, who they beat 1-0 and drew 3-3 with, in the group means they will still go through even if Xavi’s side join them on 10 points after their six matches.

In the other early kick-off, in Group B, Diogo Costa saved two penalties as Porto beat Club Bruges 4-0.

More in this section

Ireland 'outplayed' England and deserved World Cup win - Jos Buttler Ireland 'outplayed' England and deserved World Cup win - Jos Buttler
Ireland claim historic T20 World Cup victory over England Ireland claim historic T20 World Cup victory over England
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
europeansoccerbarcelonachampions leagueuefa champions leagueinter milanfc portosan siroplzenclub bruggejan breydel stadiumclub brugge vs fc portointer milan vs plzen
Rory McIlroy says PGA-LIV feud 'way out of control'

Rory McIlroy says PGA-LIV feud 'way out of control'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more