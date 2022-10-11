Roy Keane discusses hurling and Jimmy Barry-Murphy on Sky Sports

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 13:00

Roy Keane revealed the All-Ireland hurling final is his favourite sporting occasion during a discussion on Monday Night Football
James Cox

Roy Keane revealed the All-Ireland hurling final is his favourite sporting occasion during a discussion on Monday Night Football.

Keane and Jamie Carragher were discussing their interest in other sports when the Corkman, who is an American football fan, was asked about the Super Bowl.

However, he said the All-Ireland hurling final ranks above it in his ranking of the best sporting occassions.

"A great day out, especially if Cork are playing obviously, my hometown," Keane added.

When the conversation moved to sporting idols, Keane continued with the hurling theme by name-checking Cork legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

He also mentioned boxers Muhammad Ali and Barry McGuigan.

"I would go with Muhammad Ali, I just love watching his old fights, his interviews," Keane said. "Obviously the influence he had on people, a superstar all over the world. Amazing.

"Growing up in Ireland, the GAA was a big part of my life, hurling. Watching Jimmy Barry-Murphy playing for Cork, brilliant sportsman.

"And again as a young person growing up in Ireland, watching Barry McGuigan on the television fighting. I just remember Barry, we'd all be glued to it."

