Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 22:12

Chelsea thump AC Milan 3-0 to boost Champions League challenge

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned Chelsea a thumping 3-0 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday, boosting their chances of qualifying from Group E with their first Champions League win of the season.

Defender Fofana calmed a nervous start for the home side when he angled a shot past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu in the 24th minute after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Aubameyang took advantage of an often loose Milan defence when he clipped the ball into the net from close range in the 56th minute after being fed by a pinpoint cross by James.

Six minutes later the lively England winger got on the scoresheet himself, controlling a pass from Raheem Sterling and sending a right-foot bullet into the top of the net to the delight of manager Graham Potter, in charge for only his second Champions League game.

