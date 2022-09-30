Former Dublin footballer Brian Mullins dies, aged 68

One of Dublin's most renowned footballers Brian Mullins has died at the age of 68 following a recent illness.

Having made his debut for Dublin at just 19-years-old in 1974, the same year Kevin Heffernan's side bridged an 11-year All-Ireland title gap, Mullins cemented his place in one of the GAA's most iconic squads.

Following the win in '74, the St Vincent's clubman went on to secure three more All-Ireland medals with his county in 1976, 1977 and 1983, in addition to nine Leinster titles.

Mullins, who was selected as an All-Star in both 1976 and 1977, retired from the inter-county game in 1985.

Following his retirement, he became Dublin's caretaker manager for the 1986 season. He would later turn his hand to intercounty coaching once again in 1996 when he took the helm in Derry, leading them to an Ulster title in 1998 - an achievement the county did not repeat until this year.

Dublin GAA are deeply saddened by the passing of Brian Mullins.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis 💙



— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 30, 2022

Also a talented rugby and cricket player, he was appointed director of sport at University College Dublin (UCD) in 2000.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Dublin GAA offered its condolences to Mullins' family.

"In the recent past it has been often said that Dublin teams stood on the shoulders of giants. Today we lost one of those giants. Brian Mullins was a colossus and a Dublin GAA legend," the statement said.

Describing him as a "dominant force who inspired his teammates", the county board added: "He was indomitable with an iron will to win."

"Brian helped light the touchpaper that reignited Dublin’s fire almost 50 years ago. It is with great sadness that he has left us today but the memory of his deeds will live in the hearts and minds of Dublin supporters, and indeed well beyond the county lines, forever."

Mullins is survived by his wife, Helen, and his four children.