What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

There's something for every sports fan this weekend as the Premier League returns from its break, Ulster and Leinster meet in the United Rugy Championship, the GAA club championships continue while horse-racing fans can look forward to the famous Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe.

Friday

Golf: - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 12pm-5pm, Sky Sports Golf

Golf: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic. 5.30pm-8.30pm, Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: URC: Bulls v Connacht, 5.30pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 2

Rugby: URC: Ulster v Leinster, 7.35pm on RTE 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 1

Rugby: URC: URC: Cardiff v Lions, 7.35pm, Premier Sports 2

Rugby: EP: Newcastle v Bristol, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday

Formula 1: Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix, from 11am on Sky Sports F1

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Links Championshi, noon-5pm, Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: Premiers League, Arsenal v Tottenham, 12.30pm on BT Sport 1

Soccer: Scottish Premiership, Hearts v Rangers 12.30pm on Sky Sports Football

Rugby: URC: Stormers v Edinburgh at 1pm; Ospreys v Glasgow at 3.05pm; Benetton v Scarlets at 5.15pm, all on Premier Sports 1

Rugby: EP: Saracens v Leicester at 3pm, BT Sport 2

Soccer: Women’s NL: Galway WFC v DLR Waves at 5pm on TG4

Rugby: URC: Munster v Zebre at 5.05pm on RTE 2 & FreeSports

It's our first home game of the season at Musgrave Park on Saturday at 5.05pm as Zebre visit Cork. Get match tickets ⤵️ with a family pack of 4 tickets just €40.#MUNvZEB #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 28, 2022

Soccer: PL: West Ham Utd v Wolverhampton at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Golf: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic from 6pm-9pm on Sky Sports Golf

GAA: Cavan SFC Semi-final: Gowna v Crosserlough at 7.30pm on RTE 2

Soccer: Match of the Day from 10.25pm-11.50pm on BBC 1

Sunday

UFC: M Dern v Y Xiaonan from midnight on BT Sport 1

Athletics: London Marathon from 8.30am on BBC 1 and 2, Eurosport 1, 8.45am-11.30am

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from 11.30am-5pm on Sky Sports Golf

F1: Singapore Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am

Soccer: Stoke City v Watford from 12pm on Sky Sports Football

Horse racing: Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe on Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-6.20pm

Soccer: Man City v Man Utd at 2pm and Leeds Utd v Aston Villa at 4.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League

GAA: Mayo SFC Quarter-finals at Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore at 2.30pm, Breaffy v Ballintubber at 4.15pm on TG4

Soccer: Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm-11.30pm on BBC 1