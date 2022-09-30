What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

There's something for every sports fan this weekend as the Premier League returns from its break, Ulster and Leinster meet in the United Rugy Championship, the GAA club championships continue while horse-racing fans can look forward to the famous Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe.
Friday
Golf: - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 12pm-5pm, Sky Sports Golf
Golf: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic. 5.30pm-8.30pm, Sky Sports Golf
Rugby: URC: Bulls v Connacht, 5.30pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 2
Rugby: URC: Ulster v Leinster, 7.35pm on RTE 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 1
📢 | Team News!
Here's your #LeinsterRugby lineup for tomorrow night's #BKTURC clash with Ulster. 👊#ULSvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/lNzQvbtzwc
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 29, 2022
Rugby: URC: URC: Cardiff v Lions, 7.35pm, Premier Sports 2
Rugby: EP: Newcastle v Bristol, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1
Saturday
Formula 1: Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix, from 11am on Sky Sports F1
Golf: Alfred Dunhill Links Championshi, noon-5pm, Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: Premiers League, Arsenal v Tottenham, 12.30pm on BT Sport 1
Soccer: Scottish Premiership, Hearts v Rangers 12.30pm on Sky Sports Football
Rugby: URC: Stormers v Edinburgh at 1pm; Ospreys v Glasgow at 3.05pm; Benetton v Scarlets at 5.15pm, all on Premier Sports 1
Rugby: EP: Saracens v Leicester at 3pm, BT Sport 2
Soccer: Women’s NL: Galway WFC v DLR Waves at 5pm on TG4
Rugby: URC: Munster v Zebre at 5.05pm on RTE 2 & FreeSports
It's our first home game of the season at Musgrave Park on Saturday at 5.05pm as Zebre visit Cork.
Get match tickets ⤵️ with a family pack of 4 tickets just €40.#MUNvZEB #SUAF 🔴
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 28, 2022
Soccer: PL: West Ham Utd v Wolverhampton at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League
Golf: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic from 6pm-9pm on Sky Sports Golf
GAA: Cavan SFC Semi-final: Gowna v Crosserlough at 7.30pm on RTE 2
Soccer: Match of the Day from 10.25pm-11.50pm on BBC 1
Sunday
UFC: M Dern v Y Xiaonan from midnight on BT Sport 1
Athletics: London Marathon from 8.30am on BBC 1 and 2, Eurosport 1, 8.45am-11.30am
Golf: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from 11.30am-5pm on Sky Sports Golf
F1: Singapore Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am
Soccer: Stoke City v Watford from 12pm on Sky Sports Football
Horse racing: Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe on Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-6.20pm
Soccer: Man City v Man Utd at 2pm and Leeds Utd v Aston Villa at 4.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League
GAA: Mayo SFC Quarter-finals at Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore at 2.30pm, Breaffy v Ballintubber at 4.15pm on TG4
Soccer: Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm-11.30pm on BBC 1