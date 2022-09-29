URC preview: Sexton starts for Leinster against Ulster, Munster face Zebre

Kenneth Fox

Week 3 of the United Rugby Championship sees the first of the Interpro derbies as Leinster face Ulster in Belfast.

Johnny Sexton starts his first game of the season against Ulster as he looks to kick off his final season with a bang. James Ryan and Jack Conan also start for Leinster at the Kingspan.

Meanwhile, for Ulster John Cooney and Billy Burns are the 10 and 9 pairing. Jacob Stockdale starts on the wing with Stuart McCloskey starting at inside centre.

Kick off from the Kingspan is at 7:35pm on Friday evening.

Connacht face a trip to South Africa on Friday to face the Bulls in Pretoria. Jarrard Butler captains The Westerners with kick off at 17:30pm.

Finally, Munster play Zebre at Musgrave Park on Saturday evening. Munster said Peter O’Mahony is expected to return to training later this week.

Jean Kleyn sustained a concussion against Dragons on Sunday and will follow the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Kick off at Musgrave Park is at 17:05pm on Saturday.